All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2922.569
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2723.540
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2623.5312
Wilmington (Washington)2525.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2426.510
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2228.440
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2821.571
Greenville (Boston)2823.5491
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2324.4894
Rome (Atlanta)2427.4715
Asheville (Houston)2225.4685
Hickory (Texas)1829.3839
Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 9, Wilmington 6

Greesboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 0

Bowling Green 10, Rome 2

Greenville 9, Hickory 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you