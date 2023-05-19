All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2214.611
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2016.5562
Wilmington (Washington)1817.514
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1616.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1519.4416
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1320.394
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2311.676
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1816.5295
Rome (Atlanta)1817.514
Greenville (Boston)1619.457
Asheville (Houston)1519.4418
Hickory (Texas)1222.35311
Thursday's Games

Rome 4, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 4

Asheville 2, Greensboro 1

Aberdeen 4, Winston-Salem 1

Greenville 5, Bowling Green 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

