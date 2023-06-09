All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2923.558
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3024.556
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2924.547½
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2627.491
Wilmington (Washington)2528.471
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2329.4426
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2923.558
Greenville (Boston)2924.547½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2525.5003
Rome (Atlanta)2628.4814
Asheville (Houston)2327.4605
Hickory (Texas)1931.3809
Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game

Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 1, Wilmington 0

Rome 2, Hickory 1

Greenville at Brooklyn, ppd.

Aberdeen 3, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 0

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

