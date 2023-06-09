|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|27
|.491
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|28
|.471
|4½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|29
|.442
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|25
|.500
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|28
|.481
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|31
|.380
|9
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game
Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 1, Wilmington 0
Rome 2, Hickory 1
Greenville at Brooklyn, ppd.
Aberdeen 3, Asheville 1
Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 0
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
