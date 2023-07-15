All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)124.750
Aberdeen (Baltimore)105.667
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)88.5004
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)610.3756
Wilmington (Washington)511.3137
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)312.200
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)132.867
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)115.688
x-Greenville (Boston)88.500
Rome (Atlanta)88.500
Winston-Salem (CWS)69.4007
Asheville (Houston)412.250
Friday's Games

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 1

Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2

Hickory 9, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 6, Greensboro 3

Aberdeen 15, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 7, Hudson Valley 4

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greensboro at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

