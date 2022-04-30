All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)145.737
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)118.5793
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)109.5264
Wilmington (Washington)910.4745
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)712.3687
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)613.3168
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)136.684
Rome (Atlanta)127.6321
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)127.6321
Hickory (Texas)109.5263
Greenville (Boston)712.3686
Asheville (Houston)316.15810
Friday's Games

Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 5

Rome 10, Greensboro 6

Hickory 6, Greenville 1

Brooklyn 3, Bowling Green 1

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 2

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

