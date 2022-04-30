|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|16
|.158
|10
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 5
Rome 10, Greensboro 6
Hickory 6, Greenville 1
Brooklyn 3, Bowling Green 1
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 2
Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
