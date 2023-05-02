All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)148.636
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)148.636
Wilmington (Washington)119.5502
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)99.5003
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)711.3895
Aberdeen (Baltimore)713.3506
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)155.750
Hickory (Texas)1010.5005
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)911.4506
Rome (Atlanta)912.429
Asheville (Houston)812.4007
Greenville (Boston)913.381
Sunday's Games

Asheville 11, Bowling Green 10, 1st game

Bowling Green 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Rome 1

Winston-Salem 6, Hickory 5

Hudson Valley 15, Greenville 2

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore 7, Hickory 5

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 5, Asheville 1

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 3

Winston-Salem 8, Greesboro 7

Rome 6, Bowling Green 3

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, noon

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

