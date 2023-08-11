All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2515.625
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2218.5503
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2019.513
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2020.5005
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1821.462
Wilmington (Washington)1327.32512
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2811.718
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2514.6413
Rome (Atlanta)1921.475
x-Greenville (Boston)1822.45010½
Asheville (Houston)1624.40012½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1325.34214½
Thursday's Games

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 1st game

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 2nd game

Hickory 5, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 0

Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7

Greensboro 8, Greenville 7, 10 innings

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1

Friday's Games

Hickory 7, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 5, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 7, 12 innings

Bowling Green 3, Wilmington 1

Saturday's Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 1 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

