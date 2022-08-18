|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|27
|.400
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|18
|.591
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|23
|.477
|9½
|Hickory (Texas)
|21
|24
|.467
|10
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|26
|.422
|12
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|28
|.349
|15
|Wednesday's Games
Rome 4, Greensboro 3
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 1
Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 5
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 2
Aberdeen 9, Asheville 4
Greenville 11, Bowling Green 8
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 3, Rome 1
Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 0
Hudson Valley 11, Brooklyn 4
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 2
Aberdeen 12, Asheville 1
Bowling Green 5, Greenville 1
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
