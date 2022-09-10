All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|35
|29
|.547
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|31
|31
|.500
|8
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|35
|.453
|11
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|24
|40
|.375
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|36
|28
|.563
|2½
|Asheville (Houston)
|35
|29
|.547
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|36
|.438
|10½
|Greenville (Boston)
|25
|37
|.403
|12½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|41
|.359
|15½
|Friday's Games
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4
Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 0
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 2
Greenville 2, Asheville 0
Bowling Green 5, Greensboro 0
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
