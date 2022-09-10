All Times EDT

North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)4024.625
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3726.587
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)3529.5475
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3131.5008
Wilmington (Washington)2935.45311
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2440.37516
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3724.607
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3628.563
Asheville (Houston)3529.547
Hickory (Texas)2836.43810½
Greenville (Boston)2537.40312½
Winston-Salem (CWS)2341.35915½
Friday's Games

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4

Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 0

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 2

Greenville 2, Asheville 0

Bowling Green 5, Greensboro 0

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you