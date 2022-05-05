All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)166.727
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1211.522
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1211.522
Wilmington (Washington)1112.478
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1013.435
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)814.3648
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)158.652
Rome (Atlanta)149.6091
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)149.6091
Hickory (Texas)1211.5223
Greenville (Boston)914.3916
Asheville (Houston)419.17411
Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 0

Rome 9, Greenville 5, 10 innings

Greensboro 14, Asheville 3

Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 6

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 4

Thursday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

