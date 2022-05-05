|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|19
|.174
|11
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 0
Rome 9, Greenville 5, 10 innings
Greensboro 14, Asheville 3
Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 6
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 4
|Thursday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
