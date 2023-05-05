|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Asheville (Houston)
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Jersey Shore 7, Hickory 5
Aberdeen 9, Brooklyn 0
Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 4
Rome 3, Bowling Green 0
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2
Greenville 10, Asheville 9
Hickory 6, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 3
Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 7
Rome 3, Bowling Green 1
|Saturday's Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.