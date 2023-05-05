All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)178.680
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1510.6002
Wilmington (Washington)1112.4785
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1011.4765
Aberdeen (Baltimore)914.3917
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)813.3817
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)176.739
Hickory (Texas)1211.5225
Rome (Atlanta)1212.500
Greenville (Boston)1014.417
Asheville (Houston)914.3918
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)914.3918
Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Jersey Shore 7, Hickory 5

Aberdeen 9, Brooklyn 0

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 4

Rome 3, Bowling Green 0

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2

Greenville 10, Asheville 9

Hickory 6, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 3

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 7

Rome 3, Bowling Green 1

Saturday's Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.



