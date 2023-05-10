|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Rome (Atlanta)
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 5
Asheville at Rome, ppd.
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4
Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 0
Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 7
Bowling Green 12, Hickory 1
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro 8, Jersey Shore 4
Rome 3, Asheville 1, 1st Game
Asheville 5, Rome 4, 2nd game
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 5
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1, 1st game
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4, 2nd game
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
