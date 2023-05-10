All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1811.621
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1811.621
Wilmington (Washington)1414.500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1213.4804
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1215.4445
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1016.385
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)207.741
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1314.4817
Rome (Atlanta)1315.464
Hickory (Texas)1215.4448
Greenville (Boston)1216.429
Asheville (Houston)1017.37010
Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 5

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 0

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 7

Bowling Green 12, Hickory 1

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 8, Jersey Shore 4

Rome 3, Asheville 1, 1st Game

Asheville 5, Rome 4, 2nd game

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 5

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4, 2nd game

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

