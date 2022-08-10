All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2115.583
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2116.568½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1917.5282
Wilmington (Washington)1819.486
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1719.4724
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1324.351
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2512.676
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2313.639
Asheville (Houston)1916.5435
Winston-Salem (CWS)1621.4329
Hickory (Texas)1522.40510
Greenville (Boston)1124.31413
Sunday's Games

Asheville 7, Hickory 1, 1st game

Asheville 3, Hickory 2, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 2

Rome 3, Greenville 1

Winston-Salem 5, Brooklyn 2

Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 7

Wilmington 11, Aberdeen 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore 14, Greensboro 3

Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 6, Rome 2

Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 6

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Greenville 6, Hickory 5

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, Noon

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

