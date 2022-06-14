All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3919.672
Wilmington (Washington)2926.527
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2929.50010
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2432.42914
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2433.42114½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2335.39716
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3423.596
Hickory (Texas)3424.586½
Rome (Atlanta)3127.534
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)3127.534
Asheville (Houston)2334.40411
Greenville (Boston)2335.39711½
Sunday's Games

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 10

Wilmington 7, Rome 1

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 7

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Greenville 11, Asheville 8

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley 11, Greensboro 9, 10 innings

Asheville 19, Rome 7

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 5

Hickory 10, Greenville 6

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 4, 1st game

Aberdeen 4 Jersey Shore 0, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 10, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

