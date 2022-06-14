|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|26
|.527
|8½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|29
|.500
|10
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|32
|.429
|14
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|24
|33
|.421
|14½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|23
|35
|.397
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|34
|24
|.586
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|23
|34
|.404
|11
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|35
|.397
|11½
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 10
Wilmington 7, Rome 1
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 2
Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 7
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4
Greenville 11, Asheville 8
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley 11, Greensboro 9, 10 innings
Asheville 19, Rome 7
Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 5
Hickory 10, Greenville 6
Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 4, 1st game
Aberdeen 4 Jersey Shore 0, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 10, Bowling Green 4
|Wednesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.