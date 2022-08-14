All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2317.575
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2318.561½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2119.5252
Wilmington (Washington)2021.488
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1921.4754
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1526.366
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2813.683
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2416.600
Asheville (Houston)2019.5137
Winston-Salem (CWS)1922.4639
Hickory (Texas)1823.43910
Greenville (Boston)1227.30815
Friday's Games

Greensboro 12, Jersey Shore 5

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1

Rome 9, Asheville 5

Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 2

Aberdeen 10, Hudson Valley 0

Hickory 7, Greenville 4

Saturday's Games

Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 2

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 1

Rome 6, Asheville 5

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 0

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2

Hickory 6, Greenville 4

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Aberdeen, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 2nd game, TBD (makeup 7/30 ppd)

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you