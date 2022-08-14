|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|18
|.561
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|21
|19
|.525
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|21
|.488
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|15
|26
|.366
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|16
|.600
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|23
|.439
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|12
|27
|.308
|15
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 12, Jersey Shore 5
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1
Rome 9, Asheville 5
Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 2
Aberdeen 10, Hudson Valley 0
Hickory 7, Greenville 4
|Saturday's Games
Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 2
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 1
Rome 6, Asheville 5
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 0
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2
Hickory 6, Greenville 4
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Aberdeen, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 2nd game, TBD (makeup 7/30 ppd)
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
