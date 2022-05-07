|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|20
|.200
|10½
|Friday's Games
Asheville 6, Greensboro 5, 7 innings
Bowling Green at Wilmington, ppd. to May 7
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd. to May 8
Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Greenville 8, Rome 7
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, ppd. to May 7
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2, ppd
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 12:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
