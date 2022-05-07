All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)176.739
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1311.542
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1212.500
Wilmington (Washington)1212.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1114.4407
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)815.3489
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)159.625
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1410.5831
Rome (Atlanta)1411.560
Hickory (Texas)1311.5422
Greenville (Boston)1114.440
Asheville (Houston)520.20010½
Friday's Games

Asheville 6, Greensboro 5, 7 innings

Bowling Green at Wilmington, ppd. to May 7

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd. to May 8

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Greenville 8, Rome 7

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, ppd. to May 7

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2, ppd

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 12:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

