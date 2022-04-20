|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|1
|.889
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen 8, Greensboro 6
Hickory 7, Wilmington 5
Jersey Shore 7, Asheville 6
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4
|Wednesday's Games
Rome at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
