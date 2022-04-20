All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)73.700
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)64.6001
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)55.5002
Wilmington (Washington)55.5002
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)46.4003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)28.2005
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)91.889
Greenville (Boston)73.7002
Rome (Atlanta)64.6003
Hickory (Texas)46.4005
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)46.4005
Asheville (Houston)19.1008
Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen 8, Greensboro 6

Hickory 7, Wilmington 5

Jersey Shore 7, Asheville 6

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Wednesday's Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

