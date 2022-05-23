|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|16
|.556
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|24
|.351
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Hickory (Texas)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|24
|.385
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|24
|.368
|9
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4, 1st game
Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 10
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 4
Greensboro 4, Bowling Green 3
Rome 9, Aberdeen 4
Hickory 8, Greenville 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 5 p.m., Game 1
Hickory at Winston-Salem, Game 2, (makeup of ppd. on May 7)
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 11:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
