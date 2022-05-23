All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2611.703
Wilmington (Washington)2016.556
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1719.472
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1721.447
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1721.447
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1324.35113
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2315.605
Rome (Atlanta)2316.590½
Hickory (Texas)2216.5791
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1919.5004
Greenville (Boston)1524.385
Asheville (Houston)1424.3689
Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4, 1st game

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 10

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 4

Greensboro 4, Bowling Green 3

Rome 9, Aberdeen 4

Hickory 8, Greenville 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 5 p.m., Game 1

Hickory at Winston-Salem, Game 2, (makeup of ppd. on May 7)

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 11:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

