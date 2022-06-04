All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3314.702
Wilmington (Washington)2422.522
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2226.45811½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2125.45711½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2127.43812½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1829.38315
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2919.604
Hickory (Texas)2821.571
Rome (Atlanta)2821.571
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2524.510
Asheville (Houston)2028.4179
Greenville (Boston)1831.36711½
Friday's Games

Jersey Shore 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Brooklyn 2, Jersey Shore 1, 2nd game

Wilmington 4, Greesboro 3

Asheville 9, Hickory 5

Greenville 10, Winston-Salem 5, 1st game

Winston-Salem 3, Greenville 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 3, Rome 2

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

