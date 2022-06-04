|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|24
|22
|.522
|8½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|26
|.458
|11½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|25
|.457
|11½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|27
|.438
|12½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|29
|.383
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|21
|.571
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|21
|.571
|1½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|28
|.417
|9
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|31
|.367
|11½
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game
Brooklyn 2, Jersey Shore 1, 2nd game
Wilmington 4, Greesboro 3
Asheville 9, Hickory 5
Greenville 10, Winston-Salem 5, 1st game
Winston-Salem 3, Greenville 0, 2nd game
Bowling Green 3, Rome 2
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
