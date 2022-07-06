All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)64.600
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)55.5001
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)555001
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)55.5001
Wilmington (Washington)45.444
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)27.222
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)73.700
Rome (Atlanta)64.6001
Asheville (Houston)54.556
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)54.556
Hickory (Texas)55.5002
Greenville (Boston)37.3004
Monday's Games

Winston-Salem 5, Wilmington 1

Greesboro 11, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 1

Rome 2, Asheville 1

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:35 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

