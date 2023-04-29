|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley 7, Greenville 4, 1st game
Greenville 9, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game
Rome 6, Greesboro 0, 1st game
Rome at Greesboro, 2nd game, ppd.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, canc.
Bowling Green 4, Asheville 1
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Rome 7, Greesboro 4, 1st game
Greesboro 9, Rome 4, 2nd game
Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 2, 1st game
Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 1, 1st game
Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 2, 2nd game
Asheville at Bowling Green, susp., 1st game
Asheville at Bowling Green, canceled, 2nd game
Greenville 17, Hudson Valley 4
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.