All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)137.650
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)137.650
Wilmington (Washington)109.526
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)89.471
Aberdeen (Baltimore)712.368
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)611.353
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)135.722
Hickory (Texas)108.5563
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)89.471
Rome (Atlanta)811.421
Asheville (Houston)710.412
Greenville (Boston)712.368
Friday's Games

Hudson Valley 7, Greenville 4, 1st game

Greenville 9, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Rome 6, Greesboro 0, 1st game

Rome at Greesboro, 2nd game, ppd.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, canc.

Bowling Green 4, Asheville 1

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Rome 7, Greesboro 4, 1st game

Greesboro 9, Rome 4, 2nd game

Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 2, 1st game

Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 1, 1st game

Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 2, 2nd game

Asheville at Bowling Green, susp., 1st game

Asheville at Bowling Green, canceled, 2nd game

Greenville 17, Hudson Valley 4

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

