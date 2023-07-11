All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)114.733
Aberdeen (Baltimore)95.643
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)87.5333
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)69.4005
Wilmington (Washington)510.3336
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)311.214
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)122.857
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)105.667
x-Greenville (Boston)87.533
Rome (Atlanta)78.467
Winston-Salem (CWS)68.4296
Asheville (Houston)312.200
Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 1, 1st game

Bowling Green 10, Asheville 5, 2nd game

Greenville 7, Rome 3

Aberdeen at Greensboro, can.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

