|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
|Sunday's Games
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 1, 1st game
Bowling Green 10, Asheville 5, 2nd game
Greenville 7, Rome 3
Aberdeen at Greensboro, can.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.