|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|16
|.568
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|17
|.528
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|19
|.486
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|24
|.351
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|23
|13
|.639
|1½
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|16
|.543
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|16
|21
|.432
|9
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|22
|.405
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|11
|24
|.314
|13
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore 14, Greensboro 3
Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 6, Rome 2
Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 6
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2
Greenville 6, Hickory 5
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, Noon
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
