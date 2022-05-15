All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)237.767
Wilmington (Washington)1414.5008
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1516.484
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1315.4649
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1318.41910½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1020.33313
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2011.645
Rome (Atlanta)1913.594
Hickory (Texas)1714.5483
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1516.4845
Greenville (Boston)1418.438
Asheville (Houston)1021.32310
Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2, ppd. to May 15

Hickory 7, Greensboro 5

Rome 7, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 3, 11 innings

Greenville 11, Asheville 10

Bowling Green 6, Jersey Shore 3

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, Noon

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you