|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|8
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|15
|.464
|9
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|18
|.419
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|20
|.333
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|21
|.323
|10
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2, ppd. to May 15
Hickory 7, Greensboro 5
Rome 7, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 3, 11 innings
Greenville 11, Asheville 10
Bowling Green 6, Jersey Shore 3
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, Noon
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
