All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1810.643
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1711.6071
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1212.5004
Wilmington (Washington)1214.4625
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1115.4236
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1014.4176
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)197.731
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1214.4627
Hickory (Texas)1214.4627
Rome (Atlanta)1214.4627
Greenville (Boston)1215.444
Asheville (Houston)916.360
Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 5

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 0

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 7

Bowling Green 12, Hickory 1

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2, 11 a.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

