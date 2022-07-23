|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|15
|.286
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 12, Hickory 10
Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5, 10 innings
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 9, Greenville 6
Bowling Green 4, Asheville 2
|Saturday's Games
Rome at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Rome at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
