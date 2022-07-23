All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)138.619
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1210.545
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1210.545
Wilmington (Washington)1110.5242
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1011.4763
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)615.2867
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)166.727
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)129.571
Asheville (Houston)1011.476
Winston-Salem (CWS)1012.4556
Hickory (Texas)913.4097
Greenville (Boston)713.3507
Friday's Games

Greensboro 12, Hickory 10

Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5, 10 innings

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 9, Greenville 6

Bowling Green 4, Asheville 2

Saturday's Games

Rome at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rome at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

