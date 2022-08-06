|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|23
|.303
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|21
|12
|.636
|1½
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|16
|.500
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|22
|.313
|12
|Friday's Games
Rome 8, Greenville 3
Asheville 9, Hickory 7
Brooklyn 2, Winston-Salem 0
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 6, 1st game
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 3, 2nd game
Bowling Green 5, Greensboro 2
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
