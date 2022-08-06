All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1913.594
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2014.588
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1815.545
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1617.485
Wilmington (Washington)1618.4714
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1023.303
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2311.676
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2112.636
Asheville (Houston)1616.5006
Hickory (Texas)1519.4418
Winston-Salem (CWS)1519.4418
Greenville (Boston)1022.31312
Friday's Games

Rome 8, Greenville 3

Asheville 9, Hickory 7

Brooklyn 2, Winston-Salem 0

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 6, 1st game

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 3, 2nd game

Bowling Green 5, Greensboro 2

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

