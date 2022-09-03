All Times EDT

North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3323.596
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3424.586½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)3226.552
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2828.500
Wilmington (Washington)2731.466
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2137.36213½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3422.607
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3325.5692
Asheville (Houston)3127.5344
Hickory (Texas)2632.4489
Winston-Salem (CWS)2335.39712
Greenville (Boston)2235.38612½
Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 0

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Greenville 4, Rome 1

Brooklyn 9, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3<Friday's Games

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 1

Bowling Green 11, Asheville 10, 10 innings

Greenville 8, Rome 5

Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Hickory 9, Aberdeen 2

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

