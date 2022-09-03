All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|24
|.593
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|32
|27
|.542
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|29
|28
|.509
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|27
|32
|.458
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|38
|.356
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|32
|27
|.542
|3
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|32
|.458
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|35
|.397
|11½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|36
|.390
|12
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 0
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5
Greenville 4, Rome 1
Brooklyn 9, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0
Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3<Friday's Games
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 1
Bowling Green 11, Asheville 10, 10 innings
Greenville 8, Rome 5
Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2
Hickory 9, Aberdeen 2
|Saturday's Games
Greenville 8, Rome 0
Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 13, Jersey Shore 2
Asheville 5, Bowling Green 1
Hickory 4, Aberdeen 1
Greensboro 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
