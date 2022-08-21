|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|21
|.565
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|21
|.553
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|22
|.532
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|25
|.468
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|28
|.404
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|19
|.587
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|23
|23
|.500
|8
|Hickory (Texas)
|23
|24
|.489
|8½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Greenville (Boston)
|16
|29
|.356
|14½
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, ppd.
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 3
Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 1
Asheville 14, Aberdeen 7
Bowling Green 12, Greenville 10
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro 4, Rome 3, 1st game
Greensbor at Rome, ppd., 2nd game
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 1
Asheville 4, Aberdeen 0
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 4
Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0
Greenville 10, Bowling Green 3
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
