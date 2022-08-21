All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2621.565
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2621.553½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2522.532
Wilmington (Washington)2225.468
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2124.467
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1928.404
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3115.674
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2719.5874
Asheville (Houston)2323.5008
Hickory (Texas)2324.489
Winston-Salem (CWS)1928.40412½
Greenville (Boston)1629.35614½
Friday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, ppd.

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 3

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 1

Asheville 14, Aberdeen 7

Bowling Green 12, Greenville 10

Saturday's Games

Greensboro 4, Rome 3, 1st game

Greensbor at Rome, ppd., 2nd game

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 1

Asheville 4, Aberdeen 0

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 4

Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0

Greenville 10, Bowling Green 3

Sunday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

