|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|26
|.500
|11
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|29
|.473
|12½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|31
|.426
|15
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|31
|.415
|15½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|32
|.407
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|32
|23
|.582
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|24
|.564
|2½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|26
|.527
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|32
|.407
|11
|Greenville (Boston)
|21
|34
|.382
|12½
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4, 10 innings
Rome 5, Wilmington 2
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1
Hudson Valley 15, Jersey Shore 1
Greenville 6, Asheville 2
Hickory 7, Bowling Green 3
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2
Rome 4, Wilmington 1
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3
Jersey Shore 4, Hudson Valley 2
Greenville 16, Asheville 4
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 2
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
