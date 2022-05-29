All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3112.721
Wilmington (Washington)2121.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2024.45511½
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2024.45511½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1923.45211½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1627.37215
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2717.614
Hickory (Texas)2718.600½
Rome (Atlanta)2619.578
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2124.467
Greenville (Boston)1827.400
Asheville (Houston)1727.38610
Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore 3, Greenville 2, 1st game

Jersey Shore 5, Greenville 1,2nd game

Rome 6, Hudson Valley 2

Asheville 8, Greensboro 4

Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 2, 11 innings

Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 3

Bowling Green 9, Brooklyn 8

Sunday's Games

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 4

Greenville 4, Jersey Shore 2

Asheville 8, Greensboro 4

Hudson Valley 2, Rome 1

Bowling Green 6, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 9, Winston-Salem 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, noon

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

