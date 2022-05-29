|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|12
|.721
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|21
|.500
|9½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|23
|.452
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|16
|27
|.372
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|24
|.467
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|27
|.400
|9½
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|27
|.386
|10
|Saturday's Games
Jersey Shore 3, Greenville 2, 1st game
Jersey Shore 5, Greenville 1,2nd game
Rome 6, Hudson Valley 2
Asheville 8, Greensboro 4
Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 2, 11 innings
Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 3
Bowling Green 9, Brooklyn 8
|Sunday's Games
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 4
Greenville 4, Jersey Shore 2
Asheville 8, Greensboro 4
Hudson Valley 2, Rome 1
Bowling Green 6, Brooklyn 3
Hickory 9, Winston-Salem 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, noon
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
