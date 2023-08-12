All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2516.610
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2218.550
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2020.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2020.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1921.447
Wilmington (Washington)1427.34111
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2811.718
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2515.625
Rome (Atlanta)2021.4889
x-Greenville (Boston)1922.46310
Asheville (Houston)1624.40012½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1326.33315
Friday's Games

Hickory 7, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 5, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 7, 12 innings

Bowling Green 3, Wilmington 1

Saturday's Games

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 4, susp. bottom 4

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Greenville 8, Greensboro 7

Wilmington 2, Bowling Green 1

Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 1 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville 2, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2 2:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you