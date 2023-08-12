|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|21
|.447
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|27
|.341
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|15
|.625
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|21
|.488
|9
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|24
|.400
|12½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|13
|26
|.333
|15
|Friday's Games
Hickory 7, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 3
Greensboro 5, Greenville 1
Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 7, 12 innings
Bowling Green 3, Wilmington 1
|Saturday's Games
Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 3
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 4, susp. bottom 4
Hickory at Asheville, ppd.
Greenville 8, Greensboro 7
Wilmington 2, Bowling Green 1
|Sunday's Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 1 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville 2, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2 2:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
