|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|15
|.545
|7½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|19
|.457
|10½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|18
|.455
|10½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|20
|.429
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|12
|22
|.353
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|22
|.371
|9
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Green 12, Greensboro 3
Jersey Shore 5, Wilmington 4
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 7
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1
Hickory 9, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 5, Rome 1
|Friday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
