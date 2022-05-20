All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)268.765
Wilmington (Washington)1815.545
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1619.45710½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1518.45510½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1520.42911½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1222.35314
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2213.629
Rome (Atlanta)2016.556
Hickory (Texas)1916.5433
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1718.4865
Greenville (Boston)1521.417
Asheville (Houston)1322.3719
Thursday's Games

Bowling Green 12, Greensboro 3

Jersey Shore 5, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 7

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1

Hickory 9, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 5, Rome 1

Friday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

