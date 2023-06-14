All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3425.576
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3225.5611
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3028.517
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2929.500
Wilmington (Washington)2731.466
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2533.431
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)3224.571
Greenville (Boston)3326.559½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2628.4815
Rome (Atlanta)2831.475
Asheville (Houston)2431.436
Hickory (Texas)2332.418
Tuesday's Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 0

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 2

Hickory 2, Bowling Green 1

Greensboro 12, Greenville 9

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 7

Rome 3, Hudson Valley 1

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore 16, Wilmington 5

Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 4

Hickory 4, Bowling Green 2

Greenville 5, Greensboro 2

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 4

Hudson Valley 4, Rome 2

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

