|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|32
|25
|.561
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|29
|29
|.500
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|27
|31
|.466
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|33
|.431
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|33
|26
|.559
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|31
|.436
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|23
|32
|.418
|8½
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 0
Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 2
Hickory 2, Bowling Green 1
Greensboro 12, Greenville 9
Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 7
Rome 3, Hudson Valley 1
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore 16, Wilmington 5
Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 4
Hickory 4, Bowling Green 2
Greenville 5, Greensboro 2
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 4
Hudson Valley 4, Rome 2
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
