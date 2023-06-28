All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)41.800
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)31.750½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)31.750½
Wilmington (Washington)22.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)14.2003
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)04.000
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)501.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)22.500
x-Greenville (Boston)22.500
Rome (Atlanta)22.500
Winston-Salem (CWS)23.4003
Asheville (Houston)04.000
Tuesday's Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 2

Wednesday's Games

Hickory 6, Greensboro 2

Greenville 11, Asheville 6

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 2

Rome 1, Bowling Green 0

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 2

Aberdeen 8, Winston-Salem 3

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you