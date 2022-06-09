|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|25
|.510
|10
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|28
|.481
|11½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|30
|.434
|14
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|30
|.423
|14½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|32
|.396
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|32
|22
|.593
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|24
|.556
|2½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|26
|.519
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|31
|.415
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|20
|34
|.370
|12½
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory 6, Bowling Green 4
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game
Aberdeen 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 3
Rome 3, Wilmington 1
Asheville 2, Greenville 0
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4, 10 innings
Rome 5, Wilmington 2
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1
Hudson Valley 15, Jersey Shore 1
Greenville 6, Asheville 2
Hickory 7, Bowling Green 3
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
