All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3716.698
Wilmington (Washington)2625.51010
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2628.48111½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2330.43414
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2230.42314½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2132.39616
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3221.604
Hickory (Texas)3222.593½
Rome (Atlanta)3024.556
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2826.519
Asheville (Houston)2231.41510
Greenville (Boston)2034.37012½
Wednesday's Games

Hickory 6, Bowling Green 4

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Aberdeen 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 3

Rome 3, Wilmington 1

Asheville 2, Greenville 0

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4, 10 innings

Rome 5, Wilmington 2

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 15, Jersey Shore 1

Greenville 6, Asheville 2

Hickory 7, Bowling Green 3

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you