North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)103.769
Aberdeen (Baltimore)85.6152
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)67.4624
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)67.4624
Wilmington (Washington)49.3086
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)310.2317
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)121.923
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)85.6154
Rome (Atlanta)76.5385
x-Greenville (Boston)67.4626
Winston-Salem (CWS)58.3857
Asheville (Houston)310.2319
Friday's Games

Greensboro 5, Aberdeen 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 4

Rome 3, Greenville 2

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 12, Asheville 0

Saturday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

