All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3726.587
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3322.5413
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3329.532
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3131.500
Wilmington (Washington)2834.452
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2735.435
South Division
WLPct.GB
Greenville (Boston)3627.571
Winston-Salem (CWS)3426.567½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2830.483
Rome (Atlanta)2934.4607
Asheville (Houston)2633.4418
Hickory (Texas)2534.4249
Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0

Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 5

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 4

Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley 10, Rome 1

Greenville 6, Greensboro 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you