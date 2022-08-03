|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|13
|.567
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|21
|.323
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|11
|.633
|½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|19
|.345
|9
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 2
Wilmington 9, Aberdeen 8, 13 innings
Rome 10, Greenville 5
Asheville 6, Hickory 5, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 4, Brooklyn 2
Bowling Green 11, Greensboro 6
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, Noon
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
