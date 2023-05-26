All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2517.595
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2220.5243
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2019.513
Wilmington (Washington)2120.512
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1922.463
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1722.436
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2416.600
Greenville (Boston)2220.5243
Rome (Atlanta)2121.5004
Asheville (Houston)1921.4755
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1921.4755
Hickory (Texas)1525.3759
Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen 5, Greesboro 2

Hudson Valley 10, Wilmington 8

Greenville 6, Rome 2

Asheville 12, Hickory 9, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 1

Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 2

Friday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

