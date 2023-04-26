All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)125.706
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)125.706
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)88.500
Wilmington (Washington)88.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)610.375
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)511.313
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)115.688
Hickory (Texas)106.6251
Asheville (Houston)79.4384
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)79.4384
Rome (Atlanta)610.3755
Greenville (Boston)511.3136
Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem 3, Hickory 2, 1st game

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2, 2nd game

Rome 7, Greesboro 2

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 4

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley 11, Greenville 6

Asheville 14, Bowling Green 7

Wednesday's Games

Greesboro 4, Rome 1

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 7, Bowling Green 2, 1st Game

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 5, 2nd Game

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 16, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

