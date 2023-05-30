All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2718.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2320.535
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2220.524
Wilmington (Washington)2222.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2024.455
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1923.452
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2518.581
Greenville (Boston)2421.5332
Rome (Atlanta)2223.4894
Asheville (Houston)1922.4635
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1922.4635
Hickory (Texas)1625.3908
Sunday's Games

Rome 5, Greenville 3

Winston-Salem 2, Brooklyn 1

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, can.

Asheville at Hickory, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you