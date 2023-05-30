|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|20
|.524
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|24
|.455
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|23
|.452
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|25
|.390
|8
|Sunday's Games
Rome 5, Greenville 3
Winston-Salem 2, Brooklyn 1
Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, can.
Asheville at Hickory, ppd.
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
