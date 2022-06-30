All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)32.600
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)32.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)32.600
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)23.4001
Wilmington (Washington)23.4001
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)14.2002
South Division

WLPct.GB

Winston-Salem (CWS)41.800
Asheville (Houston)32.6001
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)32.6001
Rome (Atlanta)32.6001
Hickory (Texas)23.4002
Greenville (Boston)14.2003
Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 6, Hickory 4, 10 innings

Jersey Shore 4, Wilmington 1

Asheville 11, Bowling Green 9

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 5

Rome 11, Greenville 6

Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 4

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

