|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|South Division
WLPct.GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro 6, Hickory 4, 10 innings
Jersey Shore 4, Wilmington 1
Asheville 11, Bowling Green 9
Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 5
Rome 11, Greenville 6
Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 4
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
