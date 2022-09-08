All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|25
|.590
|1½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|34
|28
|.548
|4
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|31
|29
|.517
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|23
|39
|.371
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|35
|27
|.565
|2½
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|28
|.548
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|35
|.435
|10½
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|37
|.383
|13½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|39
|.371
|14½
|Wednesday's Games
Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 0
Brooklyn 5, Winston-Salem 2
Rome 5, Hickory 0, 1st game
Rome 8, Hickory 2, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 0, 1st game
Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 1
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.