All Times EDT

North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3824.613
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3625.590
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)3428.5484
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3129.5176
Wilmington (Washington)2834.45210
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2339.37115
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3623.610
Asheville (Houston)3527.565
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3428.548
Hickory (Texas)2735.43510½
Greenville (Boston)2337.38313½
Winston-Salem (CWS)2339.37114½
Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 0

Brooklyn 5, Winston-Salem 2

Rome 5, Hickory 0, 1st game

Rome 8, Hickory 2, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 0, 1st game

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 1

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

