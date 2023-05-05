|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Jersey Shore 7, Hickory 5
Aberdeen 9, Brooklyn 0
Greesboro 6, Winston-Salem 4
Rome 3, Bowling Green 0
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
