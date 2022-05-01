|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|8
|.600
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|13
|.350
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|17
|.150
|10
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn 5, Bowling Green 2
Rome 8, Greensboro 5
Hudson Valley 7, Wilmington 6
Winston-Salem 10, Asheville 4
Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 4
Hickory 9, Greenville 1
|Sunday's Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Rome at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
