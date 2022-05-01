All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)155.750
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)128.6003
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)119.5504
Wilmington (Washington)911.4506
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)713.3508
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)614.3009
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)137.650
Rome (Atlanta)137.650
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)137.650
Hickory (Texas)119.5502
Greenville (Boston)713.3506
Asheville (Houston)317.15010
Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 5, Bowling Green 2

Rome 8, Greensboro 5

Hudson Valley 7, Wilmington 6

Winston-Salem 10, Asheville 4

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 4

Hickory 9, Greenville 1

Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Rome at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

