|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|17
|.292
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 1
Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 6, 10 innings
Aberdeen 9, Asheville 5
Hickory 7, Rome 3
Hudson Valley 10, Brooklyn 2
Bowling Green 7, Greenville 5
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
