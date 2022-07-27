All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)159.625
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1411.560
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1411.560
Wilmington (Washington)1212.5003
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1212.5003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)717.2928
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)178.680
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)159.625
Hickory (Texas)1114.4406
Winston-Salem (CWS)1114.4406
Asheville (Houston)1014.417
Greenville (Boston)815.3488
Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 1

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 6, 10 innings

Aberdeen 9, Asheville 5

Hickory 7, Rome 3

Hudson Valley 10, Brooklyn 2

Bowling Green 7, Greenville 5

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

