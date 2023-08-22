All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2820.583
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2821.5711
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2622.542
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2424.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2425.4905
Wilmington (Washington)1633.32713
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3216.667
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2721.571
Rome (Atlanta)2425.490
Winston-Salem (CWS)2127.43811
Asheville (Houston)2029.40812½
x-Greenville (Boston)2029.40812½
Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 1

Rome 5, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 4

Greensboro 12, Bowling Green 5

Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem 5, Bowling Green 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Bowling Green 17, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 3

Asheville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hickory 13, Greenville 5

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

