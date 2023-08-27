|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|30
|24
|.556
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|27
|.491
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|34
|.370
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|30
|23
|.566
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|26
|.519
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|29
|.442
|11½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|23
|31
|.426
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|33
|.389
|13½
|Saturday's Games
Rome 4, Greensboro 2
Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 2
Brooklyn 8, Asheville 5
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 3
Hickory 4, Greenville 3
Winston-Salem 6, Bowling Green 0
|Sunday's Games
Rome 6, Greensboro 5
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 3
Asheville 8, Brooklyn 1
Greenville 10, Hickory 5
Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 2
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, cancelled
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.