North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3222.593
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3024.5562
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2726.509
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2727.5005
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2627.491
Wilmington (Washington)2034.37012
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3419.642
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3023.5664
Rome (Atlanta)2826.519
Winston-Salem (CWS)2329.44211½
x-Greenville (Boston)2331.42611½
Asheville (Houston)2133.38913½
Saturday's Games

Rome 4, Greensboro 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 8, Asheville 5

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 3

Hickory 4, Greenville 3

Winston-Salem 6, Bowling Green 0

Sunday's Games

Rome 6, Greensboro 5

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 3

Asheville 8, Brooklyn 1

Greenville 10, Hickory 5

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 2

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, cancelled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

